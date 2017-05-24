Weather delays opening of Zoo Interchange ramps

A spout of nasty spring weather is delaying the opening of two Zoo Interchange system ramps and a bridge, although Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials still expect everything to be opened before Memorial Day weekend.

WisDOT originally expected to open the new system ramp connecting eastbound Interstate 94 to northbound Interstate 41 on Wednesday. The ramp connecting I-41 southbound to I-94 eastbound, as well as the Wisconsin Avenue bridge going over I-41, were then to be opened on Thursday.

With the opening of the ramp, state officials are going to be reaching the largest milestone seen yet on the $300 million second “core” phase of the massive interchange-reconstruction project in Milwaukee County.

Mike Pyritz, a spokesman with WisDOT, said on Wednesday that rain was holding up final paintwork and the removal of crash barriers at the Zoo Interchange ramps.

Yet, with current forecasts calling for clear weather later this week, department officials still expect the ramps to open before Memorial Day weekend — often considered the start of the state’s tourist season.

“There’s enough openings we see to get the work done,” Pyrtiz said. “There’s enough time to do the stuff on the list.”

The ramp connecting I-94 east and I-41 north will still be the first to open, which may be as early as Thursday. The opening of the Wisconsin Avenue bridge will come next, and the ramp connecting I-41 south and I-94 east will be the last to open.

The second phase of the Zoo Interchange project is scheduled to be done next year. The first phase, a roughly $200 million let, wrapped up in summer 2016. The reconstruction project will allow the interchange to better accommodate a greater number of vehicles, while also allowing traffic to flow through the area more efficiently.