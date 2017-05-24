Streetcar work damages AT&T line in Milwaukee

Work on Milwaukee’s downtown streetcar project has damaged an AT&T telecommunications line.

Some area businesses were left without Internet and phone service after workers on Broadway Avenue damaged a utility line Wednesday.

Construction crews this week have been pouring concrete and laying track along St. Paul Avenue, and are also doing some excavation work and installing foundations for the streetcar’s power system poles.

An AT&T spokeswoman said Wednesday that the company was working to restore services to customers.

“Some of our facilities were damaged by a crew doing construction in the Milwaukee area,” spokeswoman Samara Sodos said. “Services are starting to restore now and we will continue to work until all customers are restored. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The $124 million streetcar project kicked into high gear this spring. The pieces of steel that will make up streetcar’s tracks were delivered on March, and crews began laying tracks in April.

Work on the 2.1-mile downtown loop and 0.4-mile lakefront line is expected to wrap up in late 2018. Omaha, Neb.-based Kiewit Corp. is overseeing construction.