New carpentry apprentices preparing to get to work on Bucks arena

With their city’s ongoing building boom, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other local officials have a lot to be happy about these days.

So it was perhaps no surprise that Barrett was all smiles when he addressed a class of a dozen soon-to-be apprentices at the WRTP/BIG STEP office at Wisconsin Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

The group will soon begin working as carpenter apprentices on the Bucks’ new downtown arena. DeForest-based Wall-Tech turned to the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters and WRTP/BIG STEP, a group that helps Milwaukee residents find careers in construction, after it landed a contract to install drywall at the 714,000-square-foot arena and realized it needed some more help.

Mark Kessenich, president and chief executive of WRTP/BIG STEP, noted that the group, which was just finishing up with some safety training, was scheduled to sign apprenticeship papers later that afternoon.

Barrett told the new apprentices that he could recall the early planning work done on the Bucks arena, when it was still uncertain the team would stay in Milwaukee.

From the very beginning, Barrett said he and others wanted the arena built in the city. In addition, he said, they wanted to ensure city residents had a part in the project.

“You are the ones doing the hard work to literally build this city,” Barrett told the apprentices. “There are going to be places in this city that you can point to, and you can say to your grandson or granddaughter someday that, ‘I helped build that.’ And I can’t think of a greater source of pride to be involved in rebuilding the city.”

The apprentices are expected to start work on the Bucks arena next week.

Dan Bukiewicz, president of the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council, said the $524 million arena and other ongoing projects have given rise to a huge demand for apprentices.