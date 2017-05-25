Walker tells fellow Republicans to ‘get it done’ on roads (UPDATE)

By SCOTT BAUER and

TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker on Thursday called on fellow Republicans in the Legislature to “get it done” and reach a deal on road money, drawing attention to one of several disputes that are threatening to delay the adoption of a state budget on time.

While Walker called for swift action on roads during an appearance at a construction site in Neenah, the Legislature’s budget-writing committee back in Madison was expected to vote later Thursday to reject his proposed tuition cut for University of Wisconsin schools.

The Joint Finance Committee was also scheduled to vote on changes Walker has proposed making to the state’s welfare programs. The expected changes call for making Wisconsin the first state in the country to require drug testing for some Medicaid applicants.

Walker held a news conference at the highways 10/441 expansion and reconstruction project to stress the urgent need to reach a road agreement before the current budget year ends on June 30. He and Republican legislative leaders are at odds over the best plan.

The Republican governor wants to delay some big projects — but not the one in Neenah — while borrowing $500 million. Republicans who control the Senate and Assembly don’t want to borrow that much but are hung up on alternatives. Walker repeated his opposition to raising gas taxes or vehicle-registration fees.

Assembly Republicans are pushing for those increases, arguing essentially that those who use roads should be ones paying to improve them. Walker instead says he’s been open to other suggestions.

Walker also repeated his opposition to breaking discussions about the transportation spending off from the rest of the state budget. He said that sort of separation could delay reaching a deal for months and put money for the ongoing project in Neenah in question.

“Our message is simple: Get it done,” Walker said.

Other major planks of Walker’s two-year $76 billion budget were up for approval by the Joint Finance Committee.

They include Walker’s proposed 5 percent tuition cut at the University of Wisconsin System in the second year of the budget. The committee has already rejected a tuition cut for technical colleges and Assembly Republicans oppose cutting it for UW. Senate Republicans were deciding whether to push for a lesser reduction or to go along with a tuition freeze that’s been in place for four years. The committee was unable to reach agreement earlier this week and rescheduled the vote for Thursday.

Walker’s budget also calls for giving the university system $42.5 million in additional state aid over the next two years. UW officials have welcomed that proposal, especially since it would help make up for the $250 million Republicans cut from the system in the state’s last budget.

Walker has said the new money should be tied to a vast array of performance standards, including affordability and the time it takes to get a degree. Campuses that score better on meeting that criteria would get more money. Campuses that score poorly would get less.