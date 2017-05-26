AT&T restores service following damage from streetcar work

AT&T officials said Friday that Internet and phone service has been restored to various businesses in downtown Milwaukee after being cut off by damage caused by work on the city’s streetcar project.

The outage occurred Wednesday, when streetcar crews working on Broadway Avenue damaged a utility line.

“All wireline and wireless services are currently running normally for our customers after facilities were damaged by a crew doing construction in the Milwaukee area,” Samara Sodos, an AT&T spokesperson, said on Friday.

Construction crews this week have been pouring concrete and laying track along Milwaukee’s St. Paul Avenue, and are also doing some excavation work on nearby streets and installing foundations for the streetcar’s power system poles.

Construction work on the $124 million streetcar project got underway this spring. Steel pieces that will be used for the streetcar’s tracks were delivered on March, and crews began laying tracks in April.

Work on the 2.1-mile downtown loop and 0.4-mile lakefront line is expected to wrap up in late 2018. Omaha, Neb.-based Kiewit Corp. is overseeing the project.