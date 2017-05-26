New Census Bureau estimates show Madison continues to grow

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The population continues to rise in Wisconsin’s capital city.

New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Madison grew more than any other city in the state from 2015 to 2016, surpassing a quarter of a million residents.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that several Madison suburbs also had significant population gains.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi credits the continued growth to the county’s school districts, environmental protection, economy and other facts that he says contribute to a high quality of life.

Overall, Wisconsin’s population grew by about 11,000 residents, to 5.8 million. Dane County’s growth of 8,400 residents accounted for more than three-fourths of the state’s overall gain.