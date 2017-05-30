Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Troubles lurk with Vikings stadium’s envelope

Troubles lurk with Vikings stadium’s envelope

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires May 30, 2017 12:24 pm

By Clare Kennedy Bridgetower Media Newswires Executives overseeing the U.S. Bank Stadium project in Minneapolis are taking a deeper look into how the building’s envelope was constructed. In the meantime, a new problem has cropped up: Some of the nearly 1-year-old building’s escalators have been on the fritz in recent weeks. Possible troubles with the $1.1 billion stadium’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo