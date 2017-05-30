Minnesota developer plans redo of former Wisconsin dog track

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — An eastern Minnesota developer has big plans for a shuttered dog racing track in western Wisconsin.

The Pioneer Press reports the St. Croix Meadows Greyhound Racing Park in Hudson closed in 2001. The first phase of plans for the 130-acre site called for the construction of a baseball field and stadium, as well as a brewery, hotel, restaurant, office and events center.

The project’s later phases would include the construction of condominiums, an indoor sports complex, stores and more offices.

Mayor Rich O’Connor says the plans, from Woodbury, Minn.-based Hudson Gateway LLC, could cost between $175 million and $225 million. The project also could create as many as 1,000 jobs.

Documents from the Hudson City Council show the project would be developed in three phases through the year 2021.