Minnesota legislators pass $988 million bonding bill

Minnesota legislators pass $988 million bonding bill

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires May 30, 2017 12:59 pm

Minnesota lawmakers needed additional time – and probably a lot of caffeine -- to get the job done, but they finally reached a deal last week on a borrowing package that will put nearly $1 billion into roads, bridges and building projects throughout the state.

