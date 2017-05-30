Quantcast
Missouri governor to sign public construction project limits

Missouri governor to sign public construction project limits

Gov. Walker to travel to St. Louis, show support for policy

By: Associated Press May 30, 2017 2:51 pm

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to supporters during a rally on May 23 outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced on Tuesday he will sign legislation to ban local governments from mandating union working conditions for construction projects, a change he touted as a way to lower the cost of public construction but that has met with resistance from Democrats and unions.

“Project Labor Agreements drive up the cost of construction and kill jobs,” Greitens said in a statement. “Our top priority is more jobs for the people. We’re eliminating this sweetheart deal for special interests, protecting taxpayers, and creating more opportunity for all workers in Missouri.”

Greitens will be joined at a St. Louis-area bill signing Tuesday by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who signed similar legislation in April. Walker, chairman of the Republican Governors Association, is traveling to St. Louis for a fundraiser for the group, Greitens’ senior adviser Austin Chambers said.

Missouri counties, cities and other local governments now can issue bid requirements requiring union working conditions for contractors if the projects they are working on are less than half funded by the state.

The legislation Greitens announced on Tuesday that he plans to sign would ban that practice completely. Governments that violate the law would lose state money and tax credits for two years.

Greitens and other supporters argue the change would give more opportunities to non-union contractors and make it cheaper to build schools and other public buildings.

But some Democratic opponents in the Legislature argued it would restrict local control, lead to low-quality workmanship on public buildings and result in lower wages for workers.

The legislation is one of several changes to state labor policies proposed by Greitens, who took office in January.

Within a month of taking office, Greitens signed a right-to-work law banning mandatory union fees — a big win for Republicans.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

