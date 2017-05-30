Northeast Iowa river bridge traffic barred by washout

LANSING, Iowa (AP) — Northeast Iowa authorities have closed access to a Mississippi River bridge at Lansing because of a highway washout on the Wisconsin side.

Deputy Marc Myhre of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a section of Wisconsin Highway 82’s approach to Black Hawk Bridge has washed out in the high water. Myhre says it’s estimated that repairs could take up to a week.

A river gauge at Lansing shows water there has dropped nearly a foot since cresting Saturday morning at more than 14 feet (nearly 5 meters) — well below the flood stage of 17 feet (more than 5 meters).

Motorists who want to cross can go north to La Crescent, Minnesota, opposite La Crosse, Wisconsin, or south to Marquette, Iowa, opposite Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.