Home / Construction / Northeast Iowa river bridge traffic barred by washout

Northeast Iowa river bridge traffic barred by washout

By: Associated Press May 30, 2017 9:55 am

LANSING, Iowa (AP) — Northeast Iowa authorities have closed access to a Mississippi River bridge at Lansing because of a highway washout on the Wisconsin side.

Deputy Marc Myhre of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a section of Wisconsin Highway 82’s approach to Black Hawk Bridge has washed out in the high water. Myhre says it’s estimated that repairs could take up to a week.

A river gauge at Lansing shows water there has dropped nearly a foot since cresting Saturday morning at more than 14 feet (nearly 5 meters) — well below the flood stage of 17 feet (more than 5 meters).

Motorists who want to cross can go north to La Crescent, Minnesota, opposite La Crosse, Wisconsin, or south to Marquette, Iowa, opposite Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

