Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Open book (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Open book (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

By: Kevin Harnack May 30, 2017 6:20 am

Crews work April 24 on the Milwaukee Public Library’s Mitchell Street location. Burlington-based Scherrer Construction is overseeing work on the library’s two lower floors and plans to wrap up this summer. Oregon-based Gorman & Co. is overseeing work to the upper residential levels of the building, which will become the Alexander Apartments and will also be complete this summer.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo