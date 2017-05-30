Open book (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Crews work April 24 on the Milwaukee Public Library’s Mitchell Street location. Burlington-based Scherrer Construction is overseeing work on the library’s two lower floors and plans to wrap up this summer. Oregon-based Gorman & Co. is overseeing work to the upper residential levels of the building, which will become the Alexander Apartments and will also be complete this summer.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

Common Links Construction’s Omar Arenas chops metal studs. Dairyland Energy Solutions’ Sebastian Borchardt hangs conduit.

Butters-Fetting’s Jake Olson hangs HVAC supply ducting.

