Transportation budget picture improves

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s transportation budget picture has improved by $93 million thanks to new estimates.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau on Tuesday told lawmakers that that roads fund will end the two-year budget cycle with nearly $102 million. That is more than $93 million above the original projection of just $8.4 million.

The positive news comes as Gov. Scott Walker and Republicans who control the Legislature are still struggling to reach a deal on how to pay for roads. It’s proving to be the biggest hurdle in reaching a deal on the budget.

Fiscal Bureau Director Bob Lang says in the memo that higher fuel tax and vehicle registration collections and other factors led to the higher projected closing balance.

Walker earlier Tuesday repeated his call for the Legislature to reach a deal soon on roads.