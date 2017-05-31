Walker open to tolling interstates, with conditions

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says he’s open to the idea of tolling Wisconsin interstates, but only if the revenue helps reduce the state’s gas tax, which is nearly 31 cents a gallon.

Walker made his comments on Tuesday in Beloit, where he warned that the $1.2 billion expansion of Interstate 39-90 from the Madison area to the Illinois line could be delayed if lawmakers can’t agree on how to pay for road projects. Walker says that also applies to other highway projects currently under construction.

The governor is pressing Republican lawmakers to produce a roads package soon and to keep it within the larger state budget.

The Janesville Gazette reports Walker says interstate tolls wouldn’t be an immediate remedy within the upcoming budget, but he says he would be interested in talking more about it.

Wisconsin lawmakers are now working on ways to plug a projected $1 billion hole in the state’s transportation budget. Earlier this year, members of the Joint Finance Committee announced that, rather than use Walker’s proposal, they would start from scratch with the transportation budget.

At the center of the debate is some Republican lawmakers’ desire to find what they deem a long-term means of rebuilding and maintaining the state’s roads and bridges. Republicans in the Assembly, for instance, are saying the state’s gas tax might have to increase. Walker, though, has been adamant in his opposition to tax increases.