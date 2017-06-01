Forestry property tax likely going away

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state property tax for forestry will be eliminated as Gov. Scott Walker wanted, committee co-chair Sen. Alberta Darling said.

The budget committee was originally scheduled to vote on it Wednesday but Darling said it will be taken up later.

The tax is used to help preserve and protect Wisconsin forests and costs the owner of a median-valued home about $27 a year. The governor called for replacing the roughly $180 million raised over two years with money from the state’s main account.

Opponents say that puts funding for Wisconsin’s forests in jeopardy because it would have to compete with money for all other parts of state government including education, medical assistance and prisons.