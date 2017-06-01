Milwaukee County releases video of proposed BRT route

The Milwaukee County Transit System has a new “video rendering” of the county’s proposed bus rapid-transit system.

County officials are seeking federal grant money to build a $45 million, 9-mile rapid-transit bus line, which would cut down on commute times by taking advantage of dedicated lanes and raised platforms at bus stops, among other features. The proposed route would have buses traveling a route connecting downtown Milwaukee with the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center. The route would run mostly along Wisconsin Avenue and Bluemound Road.

The project is expected to reduce congestion along some of the most heavily traveled east-west running corridors in the county. The county is performing preliminary engineering and design work while waiting for the Federal Transit Administration to sign off on a grant. An up-to-date application for that grant is supposed to be filed later this year.

In the meantime, the county is making plans to hold two public information sessions in June. Those who attend will be able to view renderings, station designs and receive more project details. They will also have an opportunity to give their opinions an airing before county officials.

Once design work is 90 percent finished, the county will again seek approval from Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, the two cities through which the bus rapid-transit system will travel.