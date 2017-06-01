Water tower greets drivers with ‘sex’ message (UPDATE)

A water tower in the village of Sussex displayed a rather lewd message for residents and passersby Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Crews hired by the village to repaint the inside and outside of the tower were partway finished with painting its exterior on Wednesday before they called it quits for the day.

The repainting work required the crew to cover up the letters “SUSSEX” before repainting them. But with the work unfinished, the water tower was left overnight prominently displaying the word “SEX.”

One of the crew members painting the tower told the local TV station WTMJ-TV that covering up all but the last three letters of the village’s name was not intentional. The worker, who was not named, said there was a venting issue that required the crew to let the paint dry overnight.

He added that the same exact thing happened several years ago, the last time the tower was painted.

A division of the Georgia-based company Utility Service Group entered into a contract in 2012 with Sussex to take care of all the village’s water infrastructure, including the water tower, over a period of 13 years, said village administrator Jeremy Smith.

The company performs similar work in a lot of other places, Smith noted. He added that not many contractors do the highly specific work of painting water towers.

Paula Jones, a Utility Service Group customer service representative for the Wisconsin area, could not specifically say why the work had stopped when it had, but offered a few ideas.

For instance, she noted there are various precautions that must be taken if a water tower is to be painted safely. These include take into account wind and temperature conditions.

Jones added that the workers had likely started painting around 6:30 a.m., and weren’t able to finish the work in just one shift. Also, while painting the inside of a large tank, the crews needed proper ventilation, she said.

Jones said the company was working with the commercial painter MaxCor Inc. to paint the water tower. The Illinois-based company did not immediately return phone calls on Thursday.

Still, the message led to at least one awkward conversation between a parent and her son on Wednesday. One driver, Jessica Bruss, said she “almost drove off the road” when her 8-year-old pointed out the word after they drove past the tower.

Smith said the lewd word wouldn’t be towering over the heads of residents for long.

“We had a conversation with the contractor,” he said, adding that the rest of the tower was being painted on Thursday. “We’re moving on.”

The Associated Press also contributed to this report.