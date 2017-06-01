Walker to sign bill easing regulations on high cap wells

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker plans to sign a bill opposed by environmentalists and Democrats that would ease state regulations on the pumping of water for agricultural use from high capacity wells.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson said the governor plans to sign the bill privately in his Capitol office on Thursday.

Republicans and farmers pushed for adoption of the bill. Potato farmers in the central sands region of the state rely on high-capacity wells for large-scale irrigation.

Walker has said that ensuring farmers are able to grow high-quality produce is a priority.

High-capacity wells have been around Wisconsin since the 1940s but they mushroomed in the 1990s as demands from large-scale irrigation farms grew.

Opponents say the wells deplete lakes and streams.