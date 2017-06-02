Quantcast
Business Digest for June 2, 2017

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 2, 2017 5:05 am

Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction has added Ryan Schleihs as a field project manager and Brian Zeller as a project manager.

