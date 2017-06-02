Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commentary / Employee rights act: Freedom to choose

Employee rights act: Freedom to choose

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires June 2, 2017 9:23 am

The Obama Administration ushered in a wave of pro-union, anti-business initiatives that never seemed to end. One change was meant to speed up the timeline for union certification, while preserving the lengthy process for union decertification. A new bill, introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, is an attempt to counter this move. The Employee Rights Act, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo