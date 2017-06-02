New carpentry apprentices officially start work on Bucks arena

Twelve recent graduates of a pre-apprenticeship training program in Milwaukee began their new careers on Thursday with an orientation at the site of the new downtown Bucks arena.

The 12 carpentry apprentices were hired by DeForest-based Wall-Tech, which is installing drywall in the arena, and received preliminary training from WRTP/BIG STEP, a non-profit group that works to connect Milwaukee residents with careers in construction.

Pete Braun, president of Wall-Tech, said the trainees will help the officials overseeing the arena project meet their goals for hiring residents registered with the city’s Residents Preference Program. Those officials are to ensure that local unemployed or underemployed residents perform at least 40 percent of the construction-labor hours needed for the arena.

“What we’re doing is so much more than providing good-paying job training,” Braun said in a statement. “We are building our community — one person, one family, one opportunity at a time.”

The dozen new apprentices completed their training last week. One of the apprentices, Tiana Davis, said it wasn’t long ago that she would have thought a career in carpentry was completely out of the question for her.

Davis had previously worked in the operations side of the BMO Harris Bradley Center, the current venue for Bucks home games. Now that she’s helping to build the NBA team’s new arena, Davis said she’s playing in an entirely different ball game.

“To be working in there, and going (to) help build, is totally different,” she said in a recent interview.

See also: Need for skilled labor on display in Milwaukee