St. Croix Crossing project nears finish line

St. Croix Crossing project nears finish line

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 2, 2017 12:00 pm

Brian Johnson BridgeTower Media Newswires MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- The new bridge across the St. Croix River looks increasingly like a finished product from afar, but it’s not quite done yet. Workers are making the final push this spring before the mile-long St. Croix Crossing between Oak Park Heights and St. Joseph, Wisconsin, opens to traffic this summer. Work ...

