JCP Construction founder to help lead local non-profit’s capital campaign

One of the founders of Milwaukee contractor JCP Construction has been tabbed by a local youth-mentoring agency to lead a $4.1 million capital campaign that includes making improvements to its original community centers and the purchase of a second facility.

Clifton Phelps, vice president of business development at JCP, along with Milwaukee Bucks’ Vice President of Player and Organizational Development Craig Robinson, were recently named co-chairs of the Running Rebels Community Organization’s Full Circle capital campaign.

The non-profit organization recently purchased the property at 225 W. Capitol Drive to operate a second community center on the city’s north side. The group already runs a community center on Fond du Lac Avenue.

Running Rebels’ $4.1 million capital campaign will support the purchase of the Capitol Drive location, fund improvements to the original community center, create a building-reserve fund and provide resources for additional programming, according to a news release. The new center will triple the organization’s operating space and will include a gymnasium, cafeteria, catering kitchen, computer labs and offices for its 125-person staff.

Phelps was born and raised in Milwaukee, and in 2008 founded JCP with his brothers, Jalin and James. The firm has found work on projects such as the new Northwestern Mutual headquarters building and Bucks arena, and was recently named as general contractor for Bader Philanthropies’ new headquarters building.

Clifton Phelps is a long-time supporter and current board member of the Running Rebels, and said he is excited to help the organization expand to a second location and increase its capacity to provide programs that empower youth, according to the release.

“The new community center will increase the Running Rebels capacity to provide after school programs in art, music, academics and athletics,” he said. “These programs empower our youth and set them up for success as adults.”

Running Rebels has secured more than $1 million in donations to date for its capital campaign. The lead gift of $500,000 came from the Zilber Family Foundation last fall. The foundation pledged another gift of the same amount in the form of a challenge grant to close the campaign.