Developer breaks ground on apartment project at Pabst Brewery site

Workers have broken ground on two new apartment buildings going up at the former Pabst Brewery complex in Milwaukee.

The Vim and Vigor apartments will include 274 units and 7,000 square feet of retail space at the corner of Juneau and 10th Street. The buildings are being put up on separate lots about a block apart from each other. The Indianapolis-based developer Milhaus is working with Milwaukee-based WiRED Properties on the project.

Milhaus bought the two properties in May for $3 million. The apartments are expected to be open to tenants in 2018.

The buildings are going up on a site that, until being closed in 1996, was a complex used by the Pabst Brewing Co. The property was bought by a developer in 2006. Once complete, it will have a hotel, brewery and office and residential space.

“With the creation of Vim and Vigor, Milhaus will continue to bring energy to this downtown Milwaukee neighborhood, filling in the final puzzle piece with a vibrant project,” Jake Dietrich, director of development at Milhaus, said in a statement.

Vigor and Vim is Milhaus’ second project in the Milwaukee area; the developer is also working with WiRED Properties on the Stitchweld apartments in the Bay View neighborhood. That project consists of four buildings with 291 units. The first of those buildings opened in April.