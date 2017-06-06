Pleasant Prairie leaders approve 18.5-acre land sale to Uline

Officials with the village of Pleasant Prairie have approved the sale of just over 18.5 acres of land to Uline.

The land lies at the southwest corner of Interstate 94 and County Highway Q, just east of the shipping and industrial-supplies manufacturer’s corporate campus.

During a meeting on Monday evening, the Village Board voted to approve the land sale for nearly $7.6 million.

In a statement, Tom Shircel, Pleasant Prairie interim village administrator, said a redevelopment has long been needed at that site.

“This area has been prepared for high quality economic development over the last three decades,” he said. ” … Uline’s purchase of this land will contribute towards that end. They have a strong track record as a community minded employer with the highest of standards.”

Uline has not announced what it plans to do with the property. The company has been kept extremely busy in recent years with various building projects in Southeast Wisconsin. Last year, for instance, saw the completion of a new 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center in Pleasant Prairie.

Video: Officials with Uline, Pleasant Prairie and others speak about ongoing development during the “Wisconsin Rising Cities” segment of The Daily Reporter’s recent Construction Summit event.