4th worker dies after Wisconsin mill explosion

CAMBRIA (AP) — A fourth worker died of his injuries Tuesday after an explosion destroyed a corn mill in southern Wisconsin last week, the company said.

Angel Reyes, 46, died at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Didion Milling said in a statement. Reyes was a pack operator at the plant and died from injuries he suffered in the explosion, the company said.

The blast and fire on May 31 destroyed the corn milling plant in Cambria, a community about 45 miles northeast of Madison. The bodies of three other workers were recovered from the rubble. About a dozen of the 16 employees working the overnight shift were hurt. At least four remained hospitalized Tuesday.

A company executive said some employees have started returning to work at the mill complex.

The company president, Riley Didion, told Cambria village board members Monday night that the neighboring ethanol plant, which was not damaged, will begin accepting loads of corn from farmers in coming days.

Didion had no word on the conditions of the employees who were injured.

Village president Glen Williams said the ethanol plant is about 300 yards from what’s left of the mill.

Cambria Fire Chief Cody Doucette said the rubble continues to smolder, but is contained by cement. The corn meal that continues to smolder will eventually burn out, Doucette said at the meeting.

Didion Milling employs more than 200 in facilities in Johnson Creek, Cambria and Markesan.