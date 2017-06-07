Legislature’s budget committee won’t be meeting this week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee will not be meeting this week.

That’s another sign of the ongoing stalemate between Republicans who control both the Senate and Assembly. They continue to disagree on big parts of the budget including education, roads and taxes. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said on Monday that if the budget committee didn’t meet on Thursday, “we’re in a rougher spot than I thought we were.”

The committee last met a week ago. It’s not unprecedented for the committee to reach a roadblock like this.

Just two years ago, again under complete Republican control, the panel took a five-week break from voting before finally passing its budget plan on July 3. The full Legislature approved it a week later.