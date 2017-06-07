Walker says progress is being made on Wisconsin budget

SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker said Wednesday that he remains confident that progress was being made on a budget deal with his fellow Republicans, even as Assembly leaders forged ahead with alternative plans for roads, education and tax in the face of opposition from the Senate.

As the stalemate entered its second week, the Legislature’s budget-writing committee canceled a meeting planned for Thursday and Walker met privately with legislative leaders.

Republicans who control the Senate and Assembly have been unable to strike a deal on a budget to replace the current one, which runs through June 30. Walker has been urging lawmakers to “get it done,” even though state government would not shut down on July 1. Instead, spending would continue at its current level.

Walker said he remains confident that all sides weren’t far apart, that progress was being made and that a deal could be reached close to July 1.

“We’re debating about how much more to put in schools, we’re debating about how much lower to lower property taxes, we’re debating about how far we can go to have more in the transportation system and whether or not it requires additional revenues,” Walker told reporters. “It’s not a night-and-day difference out there, it’s really a question of where we are on the spectrum.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who on Tuesday said he would negotiate the budget “any time, any place, anywhere,” did not attend a budget meeting on Wednesday in Walker’s Capitol office. A spokeswoman for Vos, Kit Beyer, said he was in Washington, D.C., for a presentation. Instead, Walker met with Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

Steineke told reporters after his meeting with Walker that he was hopeful budget negotiations would resume next week and the proposal would pass close to July 1.

They biggest points of disagreement concern K-12 school funding, the state’s roads budget and taxes. Assembly Republicans released their own education plan on Tuesday and began holding news conferences around the state on Wednesday to tout their ideas. Vos said he wants to have some time to explain the proposal to both voters and his fellow Republicans, and doesn’t feel pressure to pass a budget by July 1.

But Walker and Fitzgerald rejected the Assembly plan, which would spend about $70 million less on schools than the $649 million Walker has proposed. Fitzgerald has threatened to have the Senate take the unprecedented move of passing its own budget — something that has never happened when the same party has controlled both houses of the Legislature.

Walker said he is committed to his original plan on education, taxes and transportation. He said he remains open to the use of toll roads, but, because they require federal approval, they couldn’t be of help in this budget. Any toll roads that would be eventually set up should be stationed at the state’s borders.

That way, many of the drivers paying tolls would be people to Wisconsin from other places, he said. Were tolling approved, Walker said he’d also want to reduce the state’s gas tax, adding that the state’s collections from the tax wouldn’t necessarily have to go down by as much as the new toll roads would bring in, he said.

The Joint Finance Committee hasn’t met for a week. Fitzgerald said Monday that if it didn’t meet on Thursday, as originally hoped, “we’re in a rougher spot than I thought we were.”

Two years ago, when the Legislature was also controlled by Republicans, the Joint Finance Committee took a five-week break before passing the budget on July 3.

Walker has repeatedly said there’s still time to reach a deal and he’s optimistic that it will get done close to July 1.