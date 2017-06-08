Quantcast
Dairyland, Minnesota Power to partner on Superior plant

By: Associated Press June 8, 2017 10:17 am

SUPERIOR (AP) — Dairyland Power Cooperative will work with Minnesota Power to build a $700 million natural gas electric plant in Superior.

Dairyland CEO Barb Nick says the natural-gas generation plant will complement the solar and wind resources Dairyland has added to its portfolio and shows the company’s commitment to renewable energy.

The La Crosse Tribune says coal has been the backbone of Dairyland’s generation resources, but it’s been adding renewable resources with a plan to reduce coal’s share of capacity to 50 percent by 2026.

The Superior plant needs regulatory approval in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Groundbreaking is expected in 2018.

