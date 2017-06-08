Quantcast
Republican senator: No consensus on tolling

By: Associated Press June 8, 2017 12:54 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican co-chair of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee says there is no consensus among GOP senators about whether to push for tolls on Wisconsin’s interstates.

Sen. Alberta Darling said Thursday that senators talked about tolling during a closed-door meeting, but did not accept it as a way to shore up Wisconsin’s budget. Republicans in the Senate and Assembly are trying to agree on a spending plan that Gov. Scott Walker will sign.

Darling also says it’s too early for the Senate to consider passing its own separate budget, which would be an unprecedented step to take when the same party controls both houses of the Legislature.

She says progress is being made and she’s optimistic Republicans will reach a deal close to the June 30 deadline.

