Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Wisconsin Assembly speaker to meet with Trump at summit

Wisconsin Assembly speaker to meet with Trump at summit

By: Associated Press June 8, 2017 12:57 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos plans to participate in a round table discussion with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Vos’s office said Thursday that he was scheduled to attend a White House infrastructure summit Thursday afternoon with Trump and other state and local leaders.

One of the most vexing problems facing Vos and other Wisconsin lawmakers is how to plug a nearly $1 billion funding hole for transportation. Vos and other Assembly Republicans want a gas tax increase to be considered as part of the solution. Gov. Scott Walker and Senate Republicans oppose that.

Vos says Wisconsin’s infrastructure is “falling into disrepair and we need a long-term, sustainable solution.”

Vos is in Washington as part of a National Conference of State Legislatures event.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo