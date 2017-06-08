Wisconsin Assembly speaker to meet with Trump at summit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos plans to participate in a round table discussion with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Vos’s office said Thursday that he was scheduled to attend a White House infrastructure summit Thursday afternoon with Trump and other state and local leaders.

One of the most vexing problems facing Vos and other Wisconsin lawmakers is how to plug a nearly $1 billion funding hole for transportation. Vos and other Assembly Republicans want a gas tax increase to be considered as part of the solution. Gov. Scott Walker and Senate Republicans oppose that.

Vos says Wisconsin’s infrastructure is “falling into disrepair and we need a long-term, sustainable solution.”

Vos is in Washington as part of a National Conference of State Legislatures event.