Wisconsin Oven Corp. plans expansion in Walworth County

Wisconsin Oven Corp. is expanding its operation in Walworth County, company officials announced Wednesday.

The East Troy-based maker of industrial ovens recently bought a vacant building at 2061 Young St., and plans to spend $1.5 million on both renovations and new equipment, according to a news release.

The company plans to use the additional space for its “Blue M” laboratory-oven product line, and will hire between 80 and 90 full-time employees to join its existing staff of 137.

“We are very excited to secure this facility,” said Dave Strand, president of Thermal Product Solutions, parent company of Wisconsin Oven Corp. “Over the next year, we will be doing some extensive renovation, and we plan on hiring 80 to 90 employees between 2017 and 2019.”

Thermal Product Solutions is a maker of ovens and environmental chambers. Its headquarters are in Columbia, Penn. The company has manufacturing plants in Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is providing the company with up to $500,000 in tax credits through 2020. The actual amount of credits to be awarded will come in response to the number of jobs created and the amount of money the company invests in the expansion over that time period.