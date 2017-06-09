State, Airbnb reach tax deal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state and Airbnb have reached an agreement that allows the home sharing company to collect sales taxes.

Airbnb currently has tax agreements with more than 275 governments, including 21 states. The Wisconsin deal allows Airbnb to collect sales taxes for the state and counties, as well as the Miller Park tax and a tourism-related tax in the Wisconsin Dells area.

The State Journal reports the Department of Revenue estimates it would have generated about $700,000 in revenue if the deal was in place last year.

Airbnb says it has about 3,300 hosts in Wisconsin sharing their homes on its online platform.