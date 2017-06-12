Faith Technologies to hold career open house in Menasha

Faith Technologies is looking to hire more workers, and is inviting job-seekers to an open house this week.

The electrical, engineering and technology systems contractor, headquartered in Menasha, employs more than 2,300 people. Its human resources team, in its search for more skilled workers, is holding an open house on Thursday at the One Menasha Center.

During the event, prospective employees will learn more about Faith Technologies’ open positions, explore apprenticeship opportunities and be interviewed on-site. Interviews opportunities are from 1 to 4 p.m.