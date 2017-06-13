ABC: Increases in materials prices slow in May

A months-long rise in the average price of 11 construction inputs came to a halt in May, according to a prominent trades organization.

The Associated Builder and Contractors reported Tuesday that the price of the inputs did not change substantially from April to May. That marked the first time in five months that the average cost did not rise.

The ABC tracks the average prices of 11 construction inputs: plumbing fixtures and fittings; fabricated structural metal products; iron and steel; steel mill products; nonferrous wire and cable; softwood lumber; concrete products; prepared asphalt tar roofing and siding products; crude petroleum; natural gas and unprocessed energy materials.

Of those, the only input to show a significant change from April to May was crude petroleum. Its average price decreased by 19.6 percent between the two months.

That drop was counterbalanced by slight increases in the average prices of other inputs.

Anirban Basu, ABC chief economist, said the averages were stagnant for several reasons.

“With global economic growth remaining below par, commodity prices are no longer rising,” he said. “This strongly implies that the trend of rising construction materials prices that was so apparent in 2016 will be less so during the current year.”

At the same time, the ABC noted that the price of construction inputs has generally increased over the past year. On average this May, the price of the 11 inputs tracked by the ABC was 3.4 percent above what it had been in the same month last year.