Assembly panel scales back program to replace lead pipes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Legislators have scaled back a bill that would create grants and loans to help people replace lead water pipes.

Subject to local government and state regulators’ approval, the bill would allow water utilities to provide grants or loans to people to replace lead service lines running to their residences. The utilities would then be allowed to raise rates within that municipality to pay for the replacements. The proposal would also allow local governments to provide loans for the same purpose.

The Assembly’s energy committee amended the bill Tuesday to prevent the proposed grants from covering more than 50 percent of the total replacement cost and to prevent local governments from “forgiving” loans used to finance replacement work.

The panel passed the bill 12-3 despite Republicans’ concerns that the program expands government.

The Senate’s energy committee approved the bill in March. With the Assembly panel’s amendment Tuesday, there are now two separate bills that will have to be reconciled before either can be passed.