Bucks D-League arena-related infrastructure work receives WEDC grant

The city of Oshkosh has received $250,000 from the state to help make necessary public-infrastructure improvements for the new Bucks’ D-League team arena.

The grant, which comes from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., will be used to help finance $2.5 million worth of improvements. The list of needed improvements includes street and sidewalk work, as well as the installation of traffic lights.

Construction on the 3,500-seat, $20 million arena is expected to finish this fall, in time for the new D-League team, known as the Herd, to play their homes games. Green Bay-based Bayland Buildings is the design/build contractor on the arena.

The arena is going up at the site of the former Buckstaff Furniture building, and city leaders expect the project to spark development in the surrounding area known as the “Sawdust District.”

“Just a few months ago, the former Buckstaff site was home to one of the most blighted eyesores in northeastern Wisconsin,” Jason White, chief executive of the Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corp., said in a statement. “Thanks to WEDC supporting the city’s redevelopment efforts, this site will become a place of pride in our region and state. The process of transforming the Sawdust District has begun.”

WEDC awarded the city the grant from its Community Investment Grant program, which supports community development and redevelopment efforts, primarily in downtown areas.