Final tub girder placed on Zoo Interchange project

In yet another milestone in the reconstruction of the massive Zoo Interchange west of downtown Milwaukee, the final tub girder needed for the project has been put in place.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said that accomplishment will help to keep the completion of the Zoo Interchange reconstruction’s core phases on schedule for summer next year.

“It’s clearly one more step,” said Mike Pyritz, a spokesman with WisDOT. “It’s a nice accomplishment to have all those in place.”

Tub girders are the long, blue steel pieces that drivers can see when passing beneath one of the interchange ramps. When in place, the structural steel pieces rest atop concrete columns that are used to support the interchange’s on and off ramps.

The placement of the last of these girders comes shortly after another, more obvious, milestone was reached on the project. Just before Memorial Day weekend last month, the project team opened two major system ramps in the interchange — one linking eastbound Interstate 94 to northbound Interstate 41 and another linking southbound Interstate 41 to eastbound Interstate 94. Around the same time, WisDOT opened the Wisconsin Avenue bridge going over I-41.

Even with so much accomplished, the Zoo Interchange reconstruction is far from complete, Pyritz said. The project is now in its second “core” phase. Even when that is finished, work will still have to be done on a “northern leg” reconstruction, which would rebuild I-41 North between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh St.

The project marks the first time the massive Zoo Interchange has been rebuilt since it was opened in the 1960s. The current reconstruction is in part meant to make the interchange able to convey more traffic.