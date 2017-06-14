Wisconsin Assembly to vote on regulatory changes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly plans to vote Wednesday on a bill that would give legislators the power to reject new administrative rules that might prove expensive for businesses.

Under the measure, any new rules that would cost an industry or business more than $10 million over two years would need legislative approval within 70 days or automatically fail. The bill would take other steps to make it more difficult for state agencies to approve new rules, which have the force of law.

Supporters say the bill would preventing agencies from passing harmful regulations without oversight. Opponents say it would make it harder to adopt environmental protections and shift oversight to people who lack specialized knowledge.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the measure Wednesday. Approval would send the bill to Gov. Scott Walker.