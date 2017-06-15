Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Stretching out (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Stretching out (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

By: Associated Press June 15, 2017 8:46 pm

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Workers on the new Milwaukee Bucks arena are taking a cue from the athletes who will be playing inside — and warming up before hitting the job.

Minnesota-based Mortenson Construction is managing the $524 million project, which started last June and is expected to wrap up next fall.

Operating Group Safety Director Mel Langlais says the morning sessions with the 500 to 600 workers squatting, stretching and wiggling “in the middle” sets a tone for the rest of the day and gets their minds focused on safety. They also meet in smaller groups midday.

Mortenson started daily stretching about 20 years ago. Langlais says some workers were skeptical at the warmup program initially, but it has now become part of their culture.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo