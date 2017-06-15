Stretching out (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Workers with Minnesota-based Mortenson Construction have been stretching on work sites for about 20 years. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger) Workers Reney Bagnall (from left), Tony Miller, Lynn Anderson, Brittley Richards, Richard Held and Eddie Gonzalez stretch before work on the Bucks arena on June 7. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

Ryan Olsen, safety manager for Mortenson Construction, leads workers as they warm up and stretch. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger) Workers Tony Miller Lynn Anderson, Brittley Richards, Richard Held and Eddie Gonzalez stretch in the morning on June 7 as construction continues on the Milwaukee Bucks new arena in downtown Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

Construction continues on the Milwaukee Bucks new NBA basketball arena in downtown Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)



MILWAUKEE (AP) — Workers on the new Milwaukee Bucks arena are taking a cue from the athletes who will be playing inside — and warming up before hitting the job.

Minnesota-based Mortenson Construction is managing the $524 million project, which started last June and is expected to wrap up next fall.

Operating Group Safety Director Mel Langlais says the morning sessions with the 500 to 600 workers squatting, stretching and wiggling “in the middle” sets a tone for the rest of the day and gets their minds focused on safety. They also meet in smaller groups midday.

Mortenson started daily stretching about 20 years ago. Langlais says some workers were skeptical at the warmup program initially, but it has now become part of their culture.