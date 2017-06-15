Wisconsin Assembly approves regulatory changes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly has approved a bill that would give legislators the power to reject new administrative rules that are expensive for businesses.

Under the measure, any new rules that’d cost an industry or business more than $10 million over two years would need legislative approval within 70 days or automatically fail. The bill would take other steps to make it more difficult for state agencies to approve new rules, which have the force of law.

Supporters say the bill would prevent agencies from passing harmful regulations without oversight. Opponents say it would make it harder to adopt environmental protections and shift oversight to people without specialized knowledge.

The Assembly passed the measure 62-34. The Senate passed it in May. It now goes to Gov. Scott Walker.