Bridge over I-41 closed after being struck by vehicle

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation closed a bridge on Thursday over Interstate 41/U.S. Highway 45 in Wauwatosa after a vehicle crashed into the structure, according a news release.

The Meinecke Avenue bridge will remained closed until further notice as crews assess the damage. A department spokesman said the bridge, which stands just a few miles north of the Zoo Interchange, will be closed at least until crews learn whether the structure is sound enough to hold traffic.

WisDOT said drivers who need to get around the closed bridge should take 112th Street from Center Street.