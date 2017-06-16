Quantcast
Business Digest for June 16, 2017

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 16, 2017 9:58 am

For 10 employees at Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, decades have gone by since they first started working at the Appleton-based design-build firm. As the company celebrates 125 years this year, employees are also celebrating their own major milestones.

