Vogel Bros. breaks ground on new Madison headquarters

Vogel Bros. Building Co. has broken ground on a new headquarters building in Madison, which will become the fifth main office the construction company has occupied in its 88-year history.

Company officials say the new 14,000-square-foot building on Madison’s southeast side is needed to accommodate the company’s expanding size. The additional space will allow for improved service and will be better suited to the use of new technology.

“By breaking ground on this facility we are writing a new chapter in our company history,” Peter Vogel, president and chief executive officer of Vogel Bros., said in a statement. “We are building a place that’ll inspire and promote both personal and professional growth for our employees.”

The skilled tradesmen working on the new headquarters building include a member of the Vogel family. Additionally, a Vogel Bros. tradesman is supervising operations at the site.

The company has operated out of its current site on Madison’s Packers Avenue for 39 years. Company officials said it was important they remain in the Madison area.

Work on the new headquarters is already underway, and the company plans to move staff to the new building by the end of the year.