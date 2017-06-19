Quantcast
2 hurt when apartment deck collapses

By: Associated Press June 19, 2017 7:34 am

CLYMAN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin say two people suffered serious injuries when an apartment deck collapsed in Clyman.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s office says the 46-year-old woman and 40-year-old man walked out onto the deck at an upper residential apartment Saturday night when it collapsed under them. The two fell with the deck onto the concrete driveway below. Both were conscious and alert. They were flown to Aurora Medical Center in Summit. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The building owner told authorities the deck had been inspected about two years ago.

