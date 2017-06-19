Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / 2nd pipeline under Straits of Mackinac passes pressure test

2nd pipeline under Straits of Mackinac passes pressure test

By: Associated Press June 19, 2017 10:01 am

Blake Olson explains the operation on Thursday, June 8, 2017, as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich. (Dale G Young/Detroit News via AP)

Blake Olson explains a pressure test that Enbridge conducted on the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich. (Dale G Young/Detroit News via AP)

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — Enbridge says a second oil pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac in northern Michigan has passed a pressure test required by a Justice Department agreement following an oil spill in 2010 in southwestern Michigan.

The most recent test occurred on Friday on one pipeline that’s part of Line 5.

The Canadian company pumped the line’s east segment with water and kept pressure higher than usual. Enbridge said in a statement Sunday that it’s “pleased with the validating results of this very significant test.”

The west segment passed a pressure test earlier this month.

The pipelines where Lake Huron and Lake Michigan converge were built in 1953. Line 5 carries about 23 million gallons of crude oil and liquid natural gas daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo