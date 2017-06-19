Democratic union ironworker Randy Bryce running against Ryan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic union ironworker who twice ran unsuccessfully for the state Legislature says he will challenge Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan for re-election.

Randy Bryce, of Caledonia, announced his candidacy Monday against Ryan. Bryce goes by @IronStache on Twitter. He is a U.S. Army veteran, community activist and political coordinator for his local ironworkers union.

Bryce lost a Democratic primary for state Assembly in 2012 and the general election for state Senate in 2014.

A political activist from Ohio, David Yankovich, has also announced he’s running in Ryan’s southeast Wisconsin congressional district as a Democrat.

Paul Nehlen, a Republican, said last week that he was challenging Ryan in the GOP primary after losing to him by 68 points last year.

Ryan won re-election over Ryan Solen, a Democrat, by 35 points in 2016.