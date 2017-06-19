Quantcast
Democratic union ironworker Randy Bryce running against Ryan

By: Associated Press June 19, 2017 9:54 am

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2015, file photo, Randy Bryce, of Caledonia, Wis., with Iron Workers Local 8, reads his testimony outside a hearing room that is barricaded by police after he was not able to speak during a meeting for a right-to-work bill at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Bryce, a Democratic union ironworker who twice ran unsuccessfully for the state Legislature announced Monday, June 19, 2017, that he will challenge Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan for re-election. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

Randy Bryce, with Iron Workers Local 8, reads his testimony outside a hearing room that is barricaded by police after he was not able to speak during a meeting for a right-to-work bill at the state Capitol in Madison in 2015. Bryce, a Democratic union ironworker who twice ran unsuccessfully for the state Legislature, announced Monday that he will challenge Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan for re-election. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic union ironworker who twice ran unsuccessfully for the state Legislature says he will challenge Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan for re-election.

Randy Bryce, of Caledonia, announced his candidacy Monday against Ryan. Bryce goes by @IronStache on Twitter. He is a U.S. Army veteran, community activist and political coordinator for his local ironworkers union.

Bryce lost a Democratic primary for state Assembly in 2012 and the general election for state Senate in 2014.

A political activist from Ohio, David Yankovich, has also announced he’s running in Ryan’s southeast Wisconsin congressional district as a Democrat.

Paul Nehlen, a Republican, said last week that he was challenging Ryan in the GOP primary after losing to him by 68 points last year.

Ryan won re-election over Ryan Solen, a Democrat, by 35 points in 2016.

