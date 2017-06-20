3 workers rescued from trench collapse in Lafayette County

CUBA CITY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three workers have been rescued after being trapped when a trench caved in near Cuba City.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Troy Loeffelholz tells WKOW-TV one worker became trapped Tuesday when one of the walls of the eight-foot deep trench collapsed. Two other workers attempted to come to his aid and became trapped as well.

Authorities say the men were digging the trench to replace a sewer or other underground line when it gave way in the town of New Diggings.

Loeffelholz says rescuers used a back hoe and other equipment to free the men. At least one was transported by medical helicopter to the hospital.