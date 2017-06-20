Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / 3 workers rescued from trench collapse in Lafayette County

3 workers rescued from trench collapse in Lafayette County

By: Associated Press June 20, 2017 2:44 pm

CUBA CITY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three workers have been rescued after being trapped when a trench caved in near Cuba City.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Troy Loeffelholz tells WKOW-TV one worker became trapped Tuesday when one of the walls of the eight-foot deep trench collapsed. Two other workers attempted to come to his aid and became trapped as well.

Authorities say the men were digging the trench to replace a sewer or other underground line when it gave way in the town of New Diggings.

Loeffelholz says rescuers used a back hoe and other equipment to free the men. At least one was transported by medical helicopter to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo