Ashley builds warehouse to compete with online retailers

ARCADIA (AP) — Ashley Furniture in Arcadia has broken ground on a new distribution center that executives say will help it compete with online retailers.

Gov. Scott Walker and other dignitaries were on hand for a ceremony Monday kicking off construction of the 500,000-square-foot facility.

WXOW-TV reports Ashley Furniture founder Ron Wanek says the expansion comes at a time when the marketplace is changing. Wanek says warehouse space is needed to meet the demands of customers who want their purchases right away, not in two or three weeks.

Ashley Furniture says it employs 4,700 jobs people in west central Wisconsin.

The warehouse should be completed in nine months.