Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Ashley builds warehouse to compete with online retailers

Ashley builds warehouse to compete with online retailers

By: Associated Press June 20, 2017 8:37 am

ARCADIA (AP) — Ashley Furniture in Arcadia has broken ground on a new distribution center that executives say will help it compete with online retailers.

Gov. Scott Walker and other dignitaries were on hand for a ceremony Monday kicking off construction of the 500,000-square-foot facility.

WXOW-TV reports Ashley Furniture founder Ron Wanek says the expansion comes at a time when the marketplace is changing. Wanek says warehouse space is needed to meet the demands of customers who want their purchases right away, not in two or three weeks.

Ashley Furniture says it employs 4,700 jobs people in west central Wisconsin.

The warehouse should be completed in nine months.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo