DNR: Lowering river kills thousands of fish in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says thousands of fish have died in Beaver Dam as a result of a culvert project.

Officials lowered the water level in the Beaver Dam River last week so construction work could be done near the river.

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen says the city followed DNR protocols by lowering water levels to the minimum but did not predict the consequences for fish. As many as 5,000 fish have died.

DNR officials met with the city’s utility director Monday to discuss what happened and to prevent it from happening again.

Both the city and the contractor have a permit for the project, and have agreed to follow the DNR’s recommendations to try to prevent another fish kill.